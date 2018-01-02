JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Chocolate likely to get extinct by 2050

No kidding! 386,000 babies born worldwide on New Year's Day: UNICEF
Business Standard

The real Rajinikanth: A journey from bus conductor to Tamil superstar

Rajinikanth worked for a brief period as a proof reader in the city office of Samyukta Karnataka

Business Standard 

Rajinikanth
Tamil actor Rajinikanth gestures at his fans after announcing his political debut on the final day of his six-day-long meet with fans, in Chennai on Sunday. The announcement ended the years of speculation about his joining of politics. PTI Photo

Was Rajinikanth a journalist? Most people know that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was a bus conductor in Bengaluru before his acting skills caught the attention of famed director S Balachander. The rest is history. Now Rajinikanth has revealed that after failing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (commonly referred to as SSLC), he worked for a brief period as a proof reader in the city office of Samyukta Karnataka, a Kannada daily, claiming that he was also a journalist before fate took over and catapulted him to stardom. After that short stint, he became a bus conductor and subsequently showed off his acting chops.
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements