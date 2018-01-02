The real Rajinikanth: A journey from bus conductor to Tamil superstar

Was Rajinikanth a journalist? Most people know that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was a bus conductor in Bengaluru before his acting skills caught the attention of famed director S Balachander. The rest is history. Now Rajinikanth has revealed that after failing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (commonly referred to as SSLC), he worked for a brief period as a proof reader in the city office of Samyukta Karnataka, a Kannada daily, claiming that he was also a journalist before fate took over and catapulted him to stardom. After that short stint, he became a bus conductor and subsequently showed off his acting chops.