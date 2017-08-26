The riches and clout of a guru who's both Ram and Rahim

Since September 23, 1990, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been the powerful head of the spiritual cult of Dera Sacha Sauda headquartered in Sirsa, Haryana. He enjoys Z-plus security cover and his 900-acre ashram sees thousands, if not millions, converging for satsangs. Influential deras in the states of Punjab and Haryana are known to enjoy political patronage and they, in turn, back political parties. With his humongous support base — Dera Sacha Sauda has 60 million followers worldwide, including in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and UAE — ...