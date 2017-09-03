The rise and rise of Brand Sindhu

From one brand to 11 and a three-fold increase in endorsement fees, P V Sindhu’s rise through the brand tables in the year since her win at the Rio Olympics has been meteoric. Today, she is the third highest paid endorser after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, and the highest paid among woman athletes and non-cricket sportspersons in the country. Industry estimates peg Sindhu’s annual brand fees at anything between Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. The per-day remuneration for endorsements would be close to Rs 75 lakh, per brand. She stands behind Virat Kohli (Rs 12-15 crore) and M S ...