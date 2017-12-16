The Robin Hood Army of India

Is it charity? Not really. Is it philanthropy? Not exactly.

If you volunteer to be part of the Robin Hood Army (RHA) all you have to donate is your time: Once a week, to get surplus food from restaurants, — to people who are less fortunate. It is a totally decentralised organisation that bridges the gap between the hungry and the set-ups that have food to spare — hotels, dhabas, restaurants. Local chapters are run by groups of friends (and the circle is ever widening) who want to make a difference in whatever small way they can. For example, restaurants in Green Park, ...