The science behind recognition

The has an amazing capacity for recognising faces. It can identify a face in a few thousandths of a second, form a first impression of its owner and retain the memory for decades.

Central to these abilities is a longstanding puzzle: how the image of a face is encoded by the Two Caltech biologists, Le Chang and Doris Y Tsao, reported in Thursday’s issue of Cell that they have deciphered the code of how faces are recognised.

Their experiments were based on electrical recordings from face cells, the name given to that respond with a burst of electric signals when an image of a face is presented to the retina.

By noting how face cells in macaque monkeys responded to manipulated photos of some 2,000 human faces, the Caltech team figured out exactly what aspects of the faces triggered

the cells and how the features of the face were being encoded. The monkey face recognition system seems to be very similar to that of humans.

Just 200 face cells are required to identify a face, the biologists say. After discovering how its features are encoded, the biologists were able to reconstruct the faces a monkey was looking at just by monitoring the pattern in which its face cells were firing.

The finding needs to be confirmed in other laboratories. But, if correct, it could help understand how the encodes all seen objects, as well as suggesting new approaches to artificial vision.

“Cracking the code for faces would definitely be a big deal,” said Brad Duchaine, an expert on face recognition at Dartmouth.

It is a remarkable advance to have identified the dimensions used by the primate to decode faces, he added — and impressive that the researchers were able to reconstruct from neural signals the face a monkey is looking at.

Human and monkey brains have evolved dedicated systems for recognising faces, presumably because, as social animals, survival depends on identifying members of one’s own social group and distinguishing them from strangers.

In both species, the face recognition system consists of face cells that are grouped into patches of at least 10,000 each. There are six of these patches on each side of the brain, situated on the cortex, or surface, just behind the ear.

When the image of a face hits the retina of the eye, it is converted into electric signals. These pass through five or six sets of and are processed at each stage before they reach the face cells. As a result, these cells receive high-level information about the shape and features of a face.

One way in which the might identify faces is simply to dedicate a cell to each face. Indeed, there are cells in another part of the that do respond to images of specific people.

They are known to neuroscientists as Jennifer Aniston cells, after one such cell in an epilepsy patient undergoing surgery in 2005 responded when the patient was shown images of the actress. The cell ignored all other images, including one of her with Brad Pitt.

But this can’t be the way the identifies faces, because we can perceive a face we have never seen before. Instead, the Caltech team has found, the brain’s face cells respond to the dimensions and features of a face in an elegantly simple, though abstract, way.

In their experiments, the biologists first identified groups of face cells in a macaque monkey’s by magnetic resonance imaging, and then probed individual face cells with a fine electrode that records their signals.

The monkeys were shown photos of human faces that were systematically manipulated to show differences in the size and appearance of facial features.

Cells at a high level in the often respond to a medley of things, making it hard to figure out what the cell is meant to do. The Caltech team was able to create faces that showed exactly what each face cell was tuned to.

The tuning of each face cell is to a combination of facial dimensions, a holistic system that explains why when someone shaves off his mustache, his friends may not notice for a while.

Some 50 such dimensions are required to identify a face, the Caltech team reports.

