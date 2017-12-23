The sovereign right to play

Seven-year-old Navya Singh recently won a battle against the government when the Delhi HC stayed the DDA’s plans to build a community centre in a park, Aditi Phadnis writes When Navya Singh heard she’d won the case in the high court she reacted as only a seven-year-old would. She let out a long squeal and leapt up to punch the air.

It came to litigation because she and her friends wanted the play in the community park — and the government wouldn’t let them. This is the story of her rebellion. Navya lives in Sector 8, Rohini, a residential colony ...