The story of 35,000 Maharashtra farmers and their historic walk of 170 km

Why do you think a farmer chooses to kill himself instead of voicing his anger in protest? It is because he has lost all hope, says Ajit Navle, state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS)

Abhishek Waghmare  |  Akole/Surgana/Pune 

35,000 farmers on their way to Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Photo: PTI

The gruelling seven-day long 'Long March' by over 35,000 poor farmers in India’s richest state attracted nationwide attention when they reached the country’s financial capital to bring their problems to the attention of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

The ownership of land being tilled for generations, pension for the old and subsidised food through the public distribution system have been the long-standing demands. Those leading the protest march added to this list their demand for loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.

Birthplace of 'The kisan long march'

A farmer's house in Surgana village. Photo: Abhishek Waghmare

 

In the hilly terrain at the northern tip of Western Ghats, bordering Maharashtra and Gujarat, lies Surgana, an erstwhile princely state ruled by tribal chieftains of the Mahadev Koli tribe. Surgana joined the instrument of accession to be part of the Indian Union in March 1948. Seventy years later, in March 2018, it was the birthplace of the uniquely successful protest by the tribal folk and farmers of Maharashtra.

 

The 30-strong leaders of a uniquely successful protest

Minal Pawar with her daughter (extreme right). Photo: Abhishek Waghmare

 

Minal Pawar, 32, is a commerce graduate and the sarpanch (head) of the gram panchayat at Khobla village, 20 km from Surgana town in the northern district of Nashik in Maharashtra.

As she pulls her daughter, a toddler, to pacify her, she recalls how she led one group among the 25 that left from Nashik city on March 6. She took up the responsibility of leading farmers from six padas (hamlets) surrounding her village.

About 25-30 young workers like Minal and Rahul were given the job of leading a contingent of 500, and to ensure the availability of a water tanker and a pick-up truck for their group to carry daily essentials like rice, dal and oil, in addition to modest bedding for each of the members.

 

The mastermind and the lone MLA of CPI(M) in Mahrashtra

Jiva Pandu Gavit at his residence. Photo: Abhishek Waghmare

 

“Only 70% of forest land claims in Surgana have been accepted, and to those accepted, only a portion of the original claim has been allotted. Some of them have received less than an acre,” says Jiva Gavit.

Jiva Pandu Gavit, 67, member of legislative Assembly from the region since 1978 with brief interruptions, is a mass leader with a loyal support base and a strong organisation of volunteers in the tribal belt.

 

The epicentre from where it all started

the planning house, residence of Jiva Pandu Gavit. Photo: Abhishek Waghmare

 

The meticulous planning of making manageable groups of 500 each, entrusting the provision of food, water and bedding autonomously to a group leader, and continuous coordination between group leaders and march leaders was a daunting task, says Dr Ajit Navle
 
“When you know that it is a fight for survival, mobilization does not need money,” he asserts. “Farmers and tribals have been looted for generations. We have marched to ensure ‘loot-vapsi’ and ‘loot-mukti’ of our people,” his voice rises.
 
Dr Ajit Navle, 41, a general physician in Akole town in Ahmednagar district and the state general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), is one of the leaders of the protest.

 

A farmer's successful step to a life with dignity

Farmers sit on a quiet dharna at Azad Maidan. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

 

The Maharashtra government conceded to most of the demands on the evening of March 12. The decision was announced at a rally addressed by state ministers along with farmers' leaders at Azad Maidan. 
 
“A farmer deserves to live on his own with dignity, but he cannot fight the quest alone. Only collective action can bring out a change. This long march was one step in that direction”. 
 
As Minal Pawar, says, “My people did not walk 170 km and got their feet injured for empty promises. Our protest will not stop until all demands are met.”

 


First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 10:07 IST

