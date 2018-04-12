The story of 35,000 Maharashtra farmers and their historic walk of 170 km

Minal Pawar, 32, is a commerce graduate and the sarpanch (head) of the gram panchayat at Khobla village, 20 km from Surgana town in the northern district of in



As she pulls her daughter, a toddler, to pacify her, she recalls how she led one group among the 25 that left from city on March 6. She took up the responsibility of leading farmers from six padas (hamlets) surrounding her village.



About 25-30 young workers like Minal and Rahul were given the job of leading a contingent of 500, and to ensure the availability of a water tanker and a pick-up truck for their group to carry daily essentials like rice, dal and oil, in addition to modest bedding for each of the members.