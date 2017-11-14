The Wadia who shunned the limelight

In some ways, Dina Wadia, who passed away recently, could be considered the Indira Gandhi of Pakistan. Her father, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was not only its first Governor General, he was also revered as the father of that nation. Both women were born within two years of each other. Each was her father’s only heir. They both fell in love with Parsi men and married them. But, the similarities end there, probably because of the very different ways in which their fathers dealt with them. In fact, it was their marriages that worked very differently. And, politics ...