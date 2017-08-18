The world's highest-paid actresses in 2017: Forbes

Bollywood actress has dropped out of Forbes’ magazines 2017 list, which is led by Hollywood actress Emma Stone.

Deepika, who was 10th in the 2016 list, has not been included this year despite having made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Stone collected $26 million due to her Oscar-winning performance in La La Land and has surpassed Jennifer Lawrence, who claimed the top spot in 2016 and 2015, reports com





1. Emma Stone ($26 mn): The Oscar winner’s earnings from La La Land comprises the bulk of her payday. She portrayed aspiring actress and barista Mia in the movie



2. Jennifer Aniston ($25.5 mn): The former Friends star continues to bank millions because of regular roles in movies such as The Yellow Birds but makes most of her money by endorsing the likes of Emirates Airlines, Smartwater and AVeeno





3. Jennifer Lawrence ($24 mn): Even without a Hunger Games movies, Lawrence makes the cut from upfront fees for the upcoming Mother!







4. Melissa McCarthy ($18 mn): Mike and Molly may be off air, but the Ghostbusters star is still pocketing paycheques





5. Mila Kunis ($15.5 mn): Following the success of Bad Moms and with a sequel in the works, Kunis is hot property in Hollywood





6. Emma Watson ($14 mn): A newcomer to the highest-paid ranking, Watson has Beauty and the Beast and The Circle to thank for her appearance on the list of highest-paid actresses





6. Charlize Theron ($14 mn): Atomic Blonde producer and star Theron developed the spy movie for five years before it came to fruition





8. Cate Blanchett ($12 mn): The Australian actress returns to the list because of a “one for me, one for them” approach, countering Oscar fodder Carol with forthcoming Marvel flick Thor: Ragnarok





8. Julia Roberts ($12 mn): Money Monster may not fared well, but the forthcoming Wonder, plus earnings from older movies and a Lancome endorsement comprise much of her payday