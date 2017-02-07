Theft at Kailash Satyarthi's house, Nobel citation stolen

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's house in southeast Delhi was burgled and his allegedly stolen, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call about the alleged of the citation and teams are at the spot to get details of the items stolen.

Satyarthi is currently abroad, they said.

The child rights activist won the in 2014. He shared the prize with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.