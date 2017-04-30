TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bayern Munich thrashes Wolfsburg by 6-0, wins Bundesliga title for 5th time

'Beat your drunk husbands': MP minister gifts wooden bats to 700 brides
Business Standard

There is no thrusting of Hindi: Nirmala Sitharaman rejects DMK's allegation

DMK announced state-wide seminars against what it called 'wanton thrusting' of Hindi by Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: PTI
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: PTI

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday assured there would be no imposition of Hindi and lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for accusing the Centre of "wanton thrusting" of the language.
 
"There is no thrusting of Hindi" as alleged by DMK working president M K Stalin, she said here.
 
Sitharaman, the Union minister of state for commerce and industry, sought to turn the tables on him, asking what his party was doing when it was part of the previous Congress-led UPA regime, indicating there was the imposition of Hindi then.

 
She referred to the 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which involved the exchange of people of different states.
 
This would include non-native speakers of Tamil to get to know about the language and Tamil Nadu, she told reporters at the airport.
 
"When we have a Prime Minister who makes such efforts, where does the (question of) Hindi imposition come from? It is not fair on part of Stalin to allege Hindi imposition as DMK, which was part of the UPA, could not stop the imposition of Hindi (during UPA regime)," she said.
 
On the three-language formula in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, she said the system had been in vogue for a long time and the NDA government had "not brought any new scheme." "Learn your mother tongue, learn English and learn another language (as per the three language formula). Allow learning of Hindi as the other language. If you don't want Hindi, it is ok. It is the decision of the parents and the child," she said, underlining the Centre was not against Tamil.
 
The DMK had recently announced state-wide seminars against what it called "wanton thrusting" of Hindi by the Centre and decided to rope in youngsters and students to mobilise public opinion.
 
In a resolution adopted at the DMK district secretaries meet on April 28, the party had resolved to take the issue to Tamil Nadu's youngsters, students and the people.
 
To a question on allegations by supporters of AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran that Centre was behind his arrest in an alleged bribery case, Sitharaman wondered how could such claims be made.
 
The case related to alleged attempts to bribe an Election Commission official and where did the BJP come into the matter, she said, adding it was "not fair" to blame PM Modi for everything.
 
Dhinakaran was recently arrested by the Delhi Crime branch following the detention of an alleged middleman on the charge of attempted bid to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for his faction.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

There is no thrusting of Hindi: Nirmala Sitharaman rejects DMK's allegation

DMK announced state-wide seminars against what it called 'wanton thrusting' of Hindi by Centre

DMK announced state-wide seminars against what it called 'wanton thrusting' of Hindi by Centre
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday assured there would be no imposition of Hindi and lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for accusing the Centre of "wanton thrusting" of the language.
 
"There is no thrusting of Hindi" as alleged by DMK working president M K Stalin, she said here.
 
Sitharaman, the Union minister of state for commerce and industry, sought to turn the tables on him, asking what his party was doing when it was part of the previous Congress-led UPA regime, indicating there was the imposition of Hindi then.
 
She referred to the 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which involved the exchange of people of different states.
 
This would include non-native speakers of Tamil to get to know about the language and Tamil Nadu, she told reporters at the airport.
 
"When we have a Prime Minister who makes such efforts, where does the (question of) Hindi imposition come from? It is not fair on part of Stalin to allege Hindi imposition as DMK, which was part of the UPA, could not stop the imposition of Hindi (during UPA regime)," she said.
 
On the three-language formula in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, she said the system had been in vogue for a long time and the NDA government had "not brought any new scheme." "Learn your mother tongue, learn English and learn another language (as per the three language formula). Allow learning of Hindi as the other language. If you don't want Hindi, it is ok. It is the decision of the parents and the child," she said, underlining the Centre was not against Tamil.
 
The DMK had recently announced state-wide seminars against what it called "wanton thrusting" of Hindi by the Centre and decided to rope in youngsters and students to mobilise public opinion.
 
In a resolution adopted at the DMK district secretaries meet on April 28, the party had resolved to take the issue to Tamil Nadu's youngsters, students and the people.
 
To a question on allegations by supporters of AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran that Centre was behind his arrest in an alleged bribery case, Sitharaman wondered how could such claims be made.
 
The case related to alleged attempts to bribe an Election Commission official and where did the BJP come into the matter, she said, adding it was "not fair" to blame PM Modi for everything.
 
Dhinakaran was recently arrested by the Delhi Crime branch following the detention of an alleged middleman on the charge of attempted bid to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for his faction.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

There is no thrusting of Hindi: Nirmala Sitharaman rejects DMK's allegation

DMK announced state-wide seminars against what it called 'wanton thrusting' of Hindi by Centre

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday assured there would be no imposition of Hindi and lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for accusing the Centre of "wanton thrusting" of the language.
 
"There is no thrusting of Hindi" as alleged by DMK working president M K Stalin, she said here.
 
Sitharaman, the Union minister of state for commerce and industry, sought to turn the tables on him, asking what his party was doing when it was part of the previous Congress-led UPA regime, indicating there was the imposition of Hindi then.
 
She referred to the 'Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat' scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which involved the exchange of people of different states.
 
This would include non-native speakers of Tamil to get to know about the language and Tamil Nadu, she told reporters at the airport.
 
"When we have a Prime Minister who makes such efforts, where does the (question of) Hindi imposition come from? It is not fair on part of Stalin to allege Hindi imposition as DMK, which was part of the UPA, could not stop the imposition of Hindi (during UPA regime)," she said.
 
On the three-language formula in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools, she said the system had been in vogue for a long time and the NDA government had "not brought any new scheme." "Learn your mother tongue, learn English and learn another language (as per the three language formula). Allow learning of Hindi as the other language. If you don't want Hindi, it is ok. It is the decision of the parents and the child," she said, underlining the Centre was not against Tamil.
 
The DMK had recently announced state-wide seminars against what it called "wanton thrusting" of Hindi by the Centre and decided to rope in youngsters and students to mobilise public opinion.
 
In a resolution adopted at the DMK district secretaries meet on April 28, the party had resolved to take the issue to Tamil Nadu's youngsters, students and the people.
 
To a question on allegations by supporters of AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran that Centre was behind his arrest in an alleged bribery case, Sitharaman wondered how could such claims be made.
 
The case related to alleged attempts to bribe an Election Commission official and where did the BJP come into the matter, she said, adding it was "not fair" to blame PM Modi for everything.
 
Dhinakaran was recently arrested by the Delhi Crime branch following the detention of an alleged middleman on the charge of attempted bid to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for his faction.

image
Business Standard
177 22