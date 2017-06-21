TRENDING ON BS
Karnataka waives crop loans of farmers from cooperatives by Rs 50,000
There was security threat to PM Modi in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Narendra Modi visited Kochi on June 17 to inaugurate the Kochi Metro

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala. Photo: Twitter (@PMOIndia)

There was a security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Kerala last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Vijayan told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting here: "Yes, we had reports of a security threat to the PM when he was here but that was not made public."

Modi visited Kochi on June 17 to inaugurate the Kochi Metro.

