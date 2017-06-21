There was security threat to PM Modi in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

-
ALSO READKochi: PM Modi inaugurates Kerala's first metro service; all to know Watch: Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro; takes ride with 'metro man' Sreedharan Kerala's maiden metro in Kochi: Gift book instead of bouquet, says PM Modi No Monday blues as Kochi Metro begins operation from today Kochi Metro begins service trial, PM Modi to inaugurate it
-
There was a security threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Kerala last week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.
Vijayan told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting here: "Yes, we had reports of a security threat to the PM when he was here but that was not made public."
Modi visited Kochi on June 17 to inaugurate the Kochi Metro.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU