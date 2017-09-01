Third Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, swearing-in scheduled at 10 am

A of the union council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take place on Sunday morning.

Sources said the and expansion of the cabinet will take place at 10 am on Sunday.

Ahead of the reshuffle, Minister of State for Skill Development had on Thursday night resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, while several others are believed to have offered to resign.

Union Ministers Uma Bharati, Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mahendra Nath Pandey, and Sanjiv Baliyan have offered to quit to pave way for the Cabinet reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources said.

The is the third by Modi since coming to power in May 2014.