This Bill, along with public pressure, will force legislators to act: Hegde

Existing laws are insufficient to curb mob lynching and people convicted of such crimes should get life imprisonment, senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde, who has worked on a new draft Bill, the Manav Suraksha Kanoon (Masuka), tells Amit Agnihotri. You have been instrumental in drafting a new law to curb mob lynching. What made you do this? This is a private citizen’s attempt to handle the whole aspect of lynching as there are several loopholes in the existing laws. The draft law aims to punish the perpetrators and instigators of such incidents, provide ...