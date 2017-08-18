TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's OrcaPod in race for Hyperloop competition by Elon Musk's SpaceX
Business Standard

This food festival seeks to revive rustic flavours of Anglo-Indian cuisine

Kumar along with Chef Vivek Bhatt revived 150 recipes as part of Colonial Indulgence food festival

Avantika Bhuyan 

Reading Bridget White Kumar’s blog and books is like stepping into a sepia-toned photograph of the Kolar Gold Fields from the 1880s, when they were owned and operated by the British mining firm, John Taylor and Sons. Later, these mines were taken over by the government in 1962, but the strong Anglo-Indian community continued to thrive in this little town in Karnataka. In fact, four generations of Kumar’s family lived and worked in the fields. Kumar recreates images of Christmas feasts sweetened with desserts like dodol, Sunday lunches of coconut rice and minced ball ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%