This is how Meira Kumar treated me: Sushma tweets old Lok Sabha video

Ahead of the presidential election, External Affairs Minister on Sunday targeted former Lok Sabha Speaker using a 2013 video of the Lok Sabha proceedings and a newspaper report.

has been named the opposition's presidential candidate to take on Democratic Alliance's candidate

"This is how Lok Sabha Speaker treated the Leader of Opposition," tweeted, along with an April 2013 video of the Lok Sabha proceedings during the Budget Session.

In the six-minute video, is seen berating the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, pointing to a number of alleged scams.

Four minutes into the video, then Speaker is seen repeatedly saying "alright", "thank you", "okay", "I have to proceed", hinting then Leader of Opposition to conclude her speech.

The External Affairs Minister also attached a link of a news report of the Pioneer newspaper dated May 3, 2013, which said that was "interrupted" by the Speaker for "at least 60 times during the next 120 seconds of Swaraj's speech".

At the end of the video, the Bharatiya Janata Party members led by are seen walking out of the House.



Here's the earlier video that Swaraj tweeted:

