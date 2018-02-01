JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Budget 2018: Jaitley announces subsidy scheme to tackle Delhi pollution
Business Standard

This is rejection of BJP by people of Rajasthan: Rahul after bypoll victory

Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat defeating BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Media personnel seek Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaction to the Union Budget 2018-19 after it was presented in the Lok Sabha by Union minister Arun Jaitley, at Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the party's Rajasthan unit for its impressive show in the bypolls for two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats, calling the outcome a "rejection" of the BJP by the people. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said he was proud of each of the partymen in the state, currently under the BJP's rule. "Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you.

This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan. #RajasthanByPolls," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress was maintaining a significant lead in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats won by the BJP in 2014, while it won the Mandalgarh assembly seat. In Alwar, Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav was leading by 39,826 votes over his nearest rival Jaswant Yadav of the BJP after 15 rounds of counting. Congress' Raghu Sharma was ahead of his nearest BJP rival Ram Swaroop Lamba by 23,882 votes. Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad won the Mandalgarh Assembly seat defeating BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements