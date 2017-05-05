This star bodyguard is going to monitor Justin Bieber's security in India

-
-
For the security of Canadian megastar Justin Bieber on his maiden India concert, the most trusted aide of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Shera will be monitoring the arrangements.
Shera has been roped in to handle the security for the 'Purpose Tour' in India.
Shera's real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, who has been with Khan through his thick and thin.
In past, Shera's company has handled security of international artists of the likes of Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, Diana King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reaves and U2.
Bieber will be landing in India on May 7 and will stay in Mumbai until his gig on May 10.
The 23-year-old will then move to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra
The concert goers can book their tickets at www.bookmyshow.com for the anticipated event.
