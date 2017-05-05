This star bodyguard is going to monitor Justin Bieber's security in India

For the security of Canadian megastar on his maiden India concert, the most trusted aide of superstar Salman Khan, will be monitoring the arrangements.

has been roped in to handle the security for the 'Purpose Tour' in India.

Shera's real name is Jolly, who has been with Khan through his thick and thin.

In past, Shera's company has handled security of international artists of the likes of Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, Paris Hilton, Shaggy, Peter Andre, King, Whitfield, UB40, Slash, Keanu Reaves and U2.

Bieber will be landing in India on May 7 and will stay in Mumbai until his gig on May 10.

The 23-year-old will then move to Delhi, Jaipur and Agra

The concert goers can book their tickets at www.bookmyshow.com for the anticipated event.