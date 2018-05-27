Thoothukudi: Section 144 lifted; normalcy returns amid air of uneasiness

The district administration has lifted Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, as the town returns to normalcy.

The district and its neighbouring areas were severely affected by protests over environmental concerns due to a plant.

A May 22 protest turned violent, claiming 12 lives and injuring many after police opened fire on anti- protestors. The protestors were demanding that the factory is shut, alleging that it is hazardous. The following day another round of shooting was reported and one more person died, taking the death toll to 13.

To avoid further violence, the district administration imposed Section 144 and the Home Department suspended internet connection. Normal life in the districts of Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli in Southern came to a halt.

Pollution Control Board has ordered the closure of the factory after it found that the plant had been making preparations to restart production. Madras High Court also ordered that construction of Phase-II of the plant be stopped. The resumption of the plant ignited the protests 100 days ago.

On Saturday, bus services resumed, but people didn't turn up. A bus travelling to Tiruchendur was burned yesterday night.

Police used drones to keep vigil over sensitive areas since roads were blocked by residents.

A fruit vendor on the bus stand said water is not under the bridge yet as dead bodies have not been given to the relatives.

Meanwhile, some groups, including the fishermen community, have announced that they will take out a candlelight march. Some locals feel this will lead to unrest in the town again.

The town may be regaining normalcy, but an air of uneasiness still hovers over it.