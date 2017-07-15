Those infected by Zika after dengue may not fall severely ill: Study

People who are infected by virus after having fever do not appear to become more severely ill than those who have never had dengue, a study suggests.



"Our results show this aggravation does not occur, or occurs only very rarely and can't be detected by a study such as this," said Mauricio Lacerda Nogueira, Professor at the Sao Jose do Rio Preto Medical School (FAMERP) in



Researchers studied 65 people who live in and around Sao Jose do Rio Preto, where is endemic and there was a particularly rapid outbreak of during the 2016 epidemic.During the period when the epidemic was at its most intense, between January and July 2016, researchers collected blood samples from 65 people who presented with fever and symptoms of or at the emergency unit of the reference hospital.Analysis of the viral genetic material found in these blood samples showed 45 patients had been infected by and 20 byThe tests also showed 78 per cent of those with (35 people) and 70 per cent of those with had been infected previously by virus.Shortly after the epidemic emerged, it began to be suspected that prior infection by could lead to more severe clinical manifestations of Zika, similar to those of hemorrhagic fever, such as bleeding under the skin, a large decrease in blood pressure.About 90 per cent of patients with hemorrhagic fever have previously had and are infected by a different subtype (there are four subtypes of virus), researchers said.The team measured the numbers of virus copies in the blood of patients previously infected by and compared them with the numbers found in the blood of patients who had never been exposed toIf prior infection facilitated the multiplication of Zika, the number should be much higher in the former group, but the researchers found both groups had similar viral loads, researchers said.The study was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

