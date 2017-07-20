Thousands leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu today

The 21st batch of 1,877 pilgrims today left for the Amarnath cave shrine of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security.



As many as 2,22,619 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine in till last evening.



With today's batch, a total of 62,160 pilgrims and sages have left for the pilgrimage in 21 batches since the yatra began from here on June 28.Escorted by the and the police, the batch consisting of 1360 males, 492 females with 25 sadhus and sadhvis left in a convoy of 40 vehicles for Baltal and base camps this morning, officials said.The has mobilised a heavy security blanket of 35,000 to 40,000 troops including the police, the Army, the BSF and theThis year's yatra will be eight days shorter than the last year's and conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 7.Situated in a narrow gorge at the farther end of Lidder Valley, the Amarnath shrine, situated at a height of 3,888 metre from sea level, is 46 km from and 14 km from Baltal.