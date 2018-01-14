Thousands take dip in Himachal Pradesh rivers to celebrate Makar Sankranti

Tens of thousands of devotees across on Sunday took a dip in rivers braving cold weather to mark the auspicious festival.

A huge gathering was seen at Tattapani, around 52 km from the state capital, and Manikaran, home to a Sikh shrine in Kullu district, for a holy dip in the and rivers respectively.

Both and Manikaran, known for hot springs with high sulphur concentration, witnessed a majority of devotees mainly from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

"Every year more than 20,000 devotees are expected on Makar Sankranti," a priest at told IANS.

Likewise, the devotees took a holy bath in Vashist temple, located on the outskirts of the popular tourist resort Manali.

The temple is situated on the left bank of Beas river, also known for its hot springs.

Makar Sankranti, a major celebrated in various parts of the country, also marks the beginning of warmer and longer days compared to the nights.