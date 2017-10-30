JUST IN
Threat call: Jet flight to Delhi diverted to Ahmedabad for security reasons

A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Jet Airways
Representative image

A Delhi-bound Jet Airways flight from Mumbai was on Monday diverted to Ahmedabad airport  the  for "security reasons", according to sources.

The flight 9W339, which took off from Mumbai at 0255 hours, landed at Ahmedabad airport at around 0345 hours.

A passenger onboard said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad citing "security reasons". All the passengers were asked to deplane and were screened.

A security personnel at Ahmedabad airport said the flight was diverted as there was a specific threat call.

The number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. There was no immediate response from Jet Airways spokesperson.

First Published: Mon, October 30 2017. 09:55 IST

