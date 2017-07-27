Three Congress MLAs in Gujarat resign ahead of RS polls, join BJP

Three senior legislators - Balwantsinh Rajput, Tejashree Patel and P.I. Patel on Thursday resigned from the party, and joined the

All three are believed to be close to rebel leader and former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who quit as Leader of Opposition on his birthday on July 21, alleging that there was an intra-party conspiracy to oust him from the

The three submitted their resignations to Speaker Ramanlal Vora on Thursday afternoon.

They later went to the headquarters and joined the party.

Rajput, Chief Whip of the who was rumoured to be planning to contest the against official party nominee Ahmed Patel, political secretary to President Sonia Gandhi, is an MLA from Siddhpur.

Balwantsinh Rajput's daughter is the wife of Vaghela's son Mahendrasinh, an MLA.

Tejashree Patel, a firebrand woman leader and one of the most active legislators of the in the state Assembly, was elected from Viramgam.

Like Rajput, P.I. Patel is from the North constituency of Vijapur. hails from North too.