Three dams to be built in Uttarakhand to stop water flowing to Pak: Gadkari

Three dams will be constructed in Uttarakhand to stop the unutilised waters of India's three rivers, mentioned in Indus water treaty, from flowing to Pakistan, Union Minister for Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.
"Water from our (share of) rivers was going into Pakistan. We are making detailed project reports to stop that from happening and water will be given to Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana," Gadkari said while addressing the concluding session of Agri Leadership Summit-2018 in Rohtak, Haryana.
While addressing the summit, he also said the central government would fulfil its promise of providing farmers of the country with one-and-a-half times the cost of production of crops as MSP.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU