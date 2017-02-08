Three-day global initiatives to combat nuclear terrorism starts in Delhi

India will host the implementation and assessment group meeting of the global initiative to combat from Wednesday in New Delhi.

Around 150 delegates from various partner and international organisations will be participating in the three-day event.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will inaugurate the meet organised by Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Atomic Energy.

The meeting highlights India's commitment to global nuclear non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

It is a part of country's overall engagement with the international community on nuclear security issues.

It also highlights the continued priority of India to nuclear security, strengthening the institutional frameworks, capacity building and enhancing international cooperation.

The global initiative to combat was launched in 2006 by the Russian Federation and the United States jointly.

In the past ten years, it has grown to include 86 partner nations and five official observer organisations.