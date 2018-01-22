Three-judge bench led by CJI Misra to hear Judge Loya death case today

-
The Supreme Court will hear pleas filed by three petitioners seeking a SIT probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI judge Justice B H Loya on Monday.
A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, will hear the petitions.A bench of two judges, Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, had adjourned the hearing in the case last Tuesday, without listing a date for the next hearing.
The bench had directed the Maharashtra government, which submitted details on the case in a sealed envelope, to make its contents public to the petitioners as it is “a matter where they should see everything."The allocation of Judge Loya's matter to a relatively junior bench was one of the bone of contention raised by four rebel judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — in their unprecedented press conference on January 12. The case came into limelight as BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused in the case. Shah was later discharged by the Special CBI court trying Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.
