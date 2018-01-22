JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

20 live cartridges seized from woman at Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Metro station

India's richest 1% grabbed 73% of wealth generation in 2017: Survey
Business Standard

Three-judge bench led by CJI Misra to hear Judge Loya death case today

The case came into limelight as BJP President Amit Shah was one of the accused in the case

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Dipak Misra. Photo: ANI
Dipak Misra. Photo: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear pleas filed by three petitioners seeking a SIT probe into the alleged mysterious death of CBI judge Justice B H Loya on Monday.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, will hear the petitions.

A bench of two judges, Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar, had adjourned the hearing in the case last Tuesday, without listing a date for the next hearing.

The bench had directed the Maharashtra government, which submitted details on the case in a sealed envelope, to make its contents public to the petitioners as it is “a matter where they should see everything." The allocation of Judge Loya's matter to a relatively junior bench was one of the bone of contention raised by four rebel judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — in their unprecedented press conference on January 12. The case came into limelight as BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused in the case. Shah was later discharged by the Special CBI court trying Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements