TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Income tax raids on Uttar Pradesh bureaucrats on charges of tax evasion
Business Standard

Three men gangrape a woman in UP after tying her husband to a tree

FIR filed against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

Press Trust of India  |  Badaun 

Rape

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahaswan police station area, police said.
 
The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.


 
The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.
 
An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.
 
The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police officer added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Three men gangrape a woman in UP after tying her husband to a tree

FIR filed against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

FIR filed against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahaswan police station area, police said.
 
The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.
 
The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.
 
An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.
 
The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police officer added. image
Business Standard
177 22

Three men gangrape a woman in UP after tying her husband to a tree

FIR filed against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahaswan police station area, police said.
 
The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.
 
The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.
 
An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.
 
The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police officer added.

image
Business Standard
177 22