Three men gangrape a woman in UP after tying her husband to a tree

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahaswan police station area, police said.
The incident took place on Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.
The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.
An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.
The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the accused, the police officer added.
