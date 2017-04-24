Three men transporting buffaloes beaten up by 'cow vigilantes' in Delhi

Three persons transporting buffaloes were beaten up by "cow vigilantes" in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to some accounts, a few members of animal rights group People for Animals (PFA), headed by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, were also involved in the assault.

The incident occurred on late Saturday night in area when police was informed by activist Gaurav Gupta about the buffaloes being taken to Ghazipur slaughterhouse in east

All 14 buffaloes were rescued and the vehicle carrying them impounded, police added.

However, eyewitnesses said a group of five to six activists allegedly beat up Rizwan, Kamil and Ashu after stopping their vehicle near temple, while three others, said to be butchers, reportedly escaped from the spot.

Rizwan and Kamil, residents of Haryana's Pataudi, and Ashu from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre from where they were later discharged, police said.

"It is not a case of illegal transport of cattle but carrying them in an inhuman manner. Two FIRs have been registered -- one for cruelty towards animals and the other against unknown persons for assault," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya.

However, Gupta denied that members assaulted the men transporting the buffaloes and claimed that it was some locals, enraged over the manner in which the animals were being transported, who attacked them.

"Rizwan, Kamil and Ashu were later released on bail. Those suspected of assault have been asked to join the police investigation," Baaniya said.

