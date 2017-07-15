Three militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, defence sources said.

The anti-terror operation was still on in the densely forested Satoora area of Tral.

Two of the slain militants were locals affiliated with the Zakir Musa group. Their bodies were being recovered, the sources added.

