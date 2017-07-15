TRENDING ON BS
'JD (U), Nitish Kumar won't tamper with 'mahagathbandhan', it's their baby'
Kashmir: 3 militants killed in gunfight with Indian army in Pulwama dist

Two of the slain militants were locals affiliated with the Zakir Musa group

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Security personnel stands guard during curfew in Srinagar on Sunday. Authorities imposed curfew in the parts of Valley following the killing of a top militant commander at Tral in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. Photo: PTI

Three militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, defence sources said.

The anti-terror operation was still on in the densely forested Satoora area of Tral.

Two of the slain militants were locals affiliated with the Zakir Musa group. Their bodies were being recovered, the sources added.

