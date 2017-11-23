Three Muslim clerics beaten up, pushed out of train on their way to Baghpat

-
ALSO READGodhra train carnage: HC spares the noose for 11 convicts Railways set to hire 200,000 workers to make your train travel safer Godhra train burning case: Gujarat HC commutes death sentence of 11 to life Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express derails at New Delhi Railway Station Train derailments: Railway Board chief quits; Prabhu offers to resign
-
Three Muslim clerics were allegedly beaten up by unidentified persons in a moving train here leaving them injured, police said on Thursday.
The 'maulvis', who boarded a passenger train at Delhi Wednesday night, were on their way to their village in Baghpat when they had a tiff with some youth who allegedly beat them up, SP Baghpat Jaiprakash Singh said.
The victims and some of their supporters later got down at Amhaida station and lodged their protest against the incident and a case was registered against six unidentified persons at the Baghpat Kotwali police station, he said.
It has also been alleged that the three 'maulvis'- Gulzar, Israr and Abrar - were pushed out of the train, but the police did not confirm it.
Baghpat Kotwali in charge B Kumar said that the case was being transferred to the Railway police.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU