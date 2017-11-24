JUST IN
Business Standard

Three-storey building collapses in Thane, many feared trapped

At least two persons have been rescued while five are feared trapped under the rubble

IANS  |  Thane 

Representative image
Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storeyed building which collapsed in Bhiwandi powerloom town on Friday, an official said.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of Thane, the building collapsed around 9 a.m., in K.G. Nagar, Navi Basti.

At least two persons have been rescued. They were rushed to hospital in critical state.

Five more were still believed to be trapped under the rubble, the official said.

The city fire brigade, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies have been mobilised for the rescue operations.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 11:35 IST

