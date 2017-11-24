Three-storey building collapses in Thane, many feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped under the debris of a three-storeyed building which collapsed in town on Friday, an official said.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of Thane, the building collapsed around 9 a.m., in K.G. Nagar, Navi Basti.

At least two persons have been rescued. They were rushed to hospital in critical state.

Five more were still believed to be trapped under the rubble, the official said.

The city fire brigade, two teams of the Disaster Response Force and other agencies have been mobilised for the rescue operations.