Tibet earthquake caused Brahmaputra's turbidity, not dams or mines: China

on Wednesday said a 6.9-magnitude in in mid-November had caused in the waters, which had sparked concerns in



also said the recent tests showed that the quality the standards of Class III



Class III is generally regarded as good for fish regeneration and wildlife.Earlier, spoke of heavy in the river known as river inSome quoted reports of formation of barrier lakes in close to which has sparked concerns of a possible deluge in the downstream."We have noted that Indian media recently made a series of reports on this issue. They said was conducting conservancy project or exploiting a mine previously whereas now claim there is a barrier lake upstream," Hua said."I could tell you responsibly that none of these speculations is true according to the of the investigation by the relevant Chinese authorities," she told PTI in response to a question.She said the 6.9-magnitude in mid-November hit the area near Mainling County in Tibet, "which might have lead to the in the middle and lower reaches of the river for a certain period of time"."After the earthquake, we monitored the quality of the Yarlung Zangbo (Chinese name for Brahmaputra) River and the showed that it the standards of Class III water," she said.At the same time, she stressed that the investigation done by is "utterly for humanitarian considerations and does not affect its stance on the border issue."claims as SouthernHua yesterday said that will maintain communication with to deal with massive lakes formed by landslides on the river in following the earthquake, which caused concerns of a sudden flooding on the Indian side.She said verification by the relevant Chinese authorities revealed that the lake is to the "eastern section of the India- boundary"."It is caused by natural factors. It is not a manmade accident. I noticed that Indian professional authorise have made an analysis and clarified," she said, referring to reports that the lakes were formed by the landslides.hopes that the Indian media will not make a groundless speculation on this, she added.