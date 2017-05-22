TRENDING ON BS
'Tie Arundhati to an Army jeep,' tweets Paresh Rawal, kicks up a storm

Here is a list of five Bollywood celebrities who got into trouble with their posts on Twitter

Anshul  |  New Delhi 

BJP MP and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal kicked up a Twitter squall on Sunday by one of his tweets. The actor, tweeted that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter. 
 
The tweet by Rawal is in context with a video which had gone viral last month.  The video showed a man being tied to the front of an Indian Army vehicle, being paraded in a village in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, as a warning to stone-pelters. Booker-prize winning author Arundhati Roy has been a vocal political activist, often highlighting human rights issues.
Rawal’s tweet received widespread denunciation with a few seeing it as a means to spread violence. Many Twitter users pointed out that the actor's tweets are parallel to hate speech. 
Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya also took to Twitter in response to Rawal's tweet.
It is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has raised a storm through his or her tweet. We often see celebrities getting trolled on Twitter. Let’s take a look at 5 instances of Bollywood celebs who got trolled on Twitter because of their silly tweets:

1. Abhijeet on Salman Khan hit and run case

On the day Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years in jail in the hit and run, playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya  tweeted in favour of Salman Khan. Using his Twitter handle @abhijeetsinger, he posted: "Kutta rd pe soyega kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I ws homles an year nvr slept on rd."
 
"Suicide is crime so is sleeping on footpath..80% homeles film ppl strugld achievd stardom but never slept on footpath (sick)”, he further tweeted.
Abhijit was lambasted a lot on Twitter for his insensitive tweet.
 
2. Raveena Tandon on Award Wapasi
 
Raveena Tandon was also not spared by Twitter users when she engaged in a Twitter war over award returns and the intolerance controversy. Tandon, who had won the National award for 'Daman' has said that she will never return her National award. She further said that returning an award would be demeaning others who have worked hard to get the award.
 
3. Rishi Kapoor on Sudheendra Kulkarni
 
Actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood actors who is super active on social media. He once took to Twitter to troll centre-right thinker Sudheendra Kulkarni. Kapoor wrote on Twitter: “Sudheendra Kulkarni! Not Ink but all Paint manufactures await you arrival from Beijing. Await your arrival!.”
Sudheendra Kulkarni was among the handful of Indians, besides Beijing-based Indian journalists, present at the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) forum. He criticised India’s decision not to participate at the forum. 
 
Kapoor's tweet grabbed a lot of eyeballs.
 
4. Randeep Hooda and Virender Sehwag
 
Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur made news when she had slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their alleged attacks on students and teachers in Ramjas College in New Delhi. A video of Kaur, whose father was killed in the Kargil War, started doing the rounds where she was seen holding placards reading as ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.’
 
In response to this, cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture where he is holding a placard which read ‘I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did.’ Randeep Hooda joined in the hullabaloo by supporting the cricketer for his post with the 'clapping' emoji. When he was called out for it, Hooda first said that she was being used as a political pawn and later asked people not to hang him over a laugh.
Randeep Hooda tweet


5. Sonu Nigam and the ‘Azaan’ Tweet

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam also got into trouble for his series of tweets on ‘azaan’. The singer tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” The singer followed his first tweet with a few others to justify himself. Twitterati didn’t take these tweets too kindly and Sonu was trolled for days.

