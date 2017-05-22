'Tie Arundhati to an Army jeep,' tweets Paresh Rawal, kicks up a storm

BJP MP and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal kicked up a squall on Sunday by one of his tweets. The actor, tweeted that author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an Indian Army jeep instead of a stone-pelter.



The tweet by Rawal is in context with a video which had gone viral last month. The video showed a man being tied to the front of an Indian Army vehicle, being paraded in a village in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, as a warning to stone-pelters. Booker-prize winning author Arundhati Roy has been a vocal political activist, often highlighting human rights issues.



Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 21, 2017

Rawal’s tweet received widespread denunciation with a few seeing it as a means to spread violence. Many users pointed out that the actor's tweets are parallel to hate speech.



And shoot them.. https://t.co/iNZIeANL8Y — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) May 22, 2017 It is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has raised a storm through his or her tweet. We often see celebrities getting trolled on Let’s take a look at 5 instances of who got trolled on because of their silly tweets:



On the day Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was sentenced to 5 years in jail in the hit and run, playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya tweeted in favour of Salman Khan. Using his handle @abhijeetsinger, he posted: "Kutta rd pe soyega kutte ki maut marega, roads garib ke baap ki nahi hai I ws homles an year nvr slept on rd."





Suicide is crime so is sleeping on footpath..80% homeles film ppl strugld achievd stardom but never slept on footpath @BeingSalmanKhan — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) May 6, 2015 "Suicide is crime so is sleeping on footpath..80% homeles film ppl strugld achievd stardom but never slept on footpath (sick)”, he further tweeted.

Abhijit was lambasted a lot on for his insensitive tweet.



2. Raveena Tandon on Award Wapasi



Raveena Tandon was also not spared by users when she engaged in a war over award returns and the intolerance controversy. Tandon, who had won the award for 'Daman' has said that she will never return her award. She further said that returning an award would be demeaning others who have worked hard to get the award.



3. Rishi Kapoor on Sudheendra Kulkarni



Actor Rishi Kapoor is one of the few Bollywood actors who is super active on social media. He once took to to troll centre-right thinker Sudheendra Kulkarni. Kapoor wrote on Twitter: “Sudheendra Kulkarni! Not Ink but all Paint manufactures await you arrival from Beijing. Await your arrival!.”

Sudheendra Kulkarni! Not Ink but all Paint manufactures await you arrival from Beijing. Await your arrival! pic.twitter.com/gRjN9PwA1q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 15, 2017

Sudheendra Kulkarni was among the handful of Indians, besides Beijing-based Indian journalists, present at the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) forum. He criticised India’s decision not to participate at the forum.



Kapoor's tweet grabbed a lot of eyeballs.



4. Randeep Hooda and Virender Sehwag



Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur made news when she had slammed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for their alleged attacks on students and teachers in Ramjas College in New Delhi. A video of Kaur, whose father was killed in the Kargil War, started doing the rounds where she was seen holding placards reading as ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.’





Bat me hai Dum !#BharatJaisiJagahNahi pic.twitter.com/BNaO1LBHLH — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 26, 2017 In response to this, cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture where he is holding a placard which read ‘I did not score two triple centuries, my bat did.’ Randeep Hooda joined in the hullabaloo by supporting the cricketer for his post with the 'clapping' emoji. When he was called out for it, Hooda first said that she was being used as a political pawn and later asked people not to hang him over a laugh.

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam also got into trouble for his series of tweets on ‘azaan’. The singer tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India.” The singer followed his first tweet with a few others to justify himself. Twitterati didn’t take these tweets too kindly and Sonu was trolled for days.