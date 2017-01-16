TiE Global to launch entrepreneurship training for women in small towns

TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global has launched All-India Road Show on Women's Economic Empowerment through (AIRSWEEE) as a career option for in smaller cities.

The AIRSWEEE initiative has received funding support from the US Mission in India, US Department of State. The programme involves a three-day workshop on entrepreneurship, which will help the participants in understanding the finer nuances of sales and marketing, go to market strategy, operations and processes, human resources, finance among other things.

A total number of 25 participants will be selected in each of these workshops to be held in Warangal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Nagpur and Durgapur and will be followed by additional 6 months of mentoring for five candidates shortlisted from each workshop, according to Seema Chaturvedi, chairperson for AIRSWEEE and managing director, Accelertor Group LLC.