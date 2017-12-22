Tiger Zinda Hai review: The new Salman Khan-starrer is eminently watchable

The franchise may have changed directors, but that does not take anything away from Ek Tha Tiger’s sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai. In keeping with the title of the film, this one is all about Tiger, virtually every moment of its nearly three-hour run. Luckily, Tiger is enough to keep the viewer going — just about enough. Let’s start with the obvious disclaimer.

This is a Salman Khan film and it comes with all the usual bells and whistles in a film that features “Bhai”. Khan can still impress in an action film and look very good while doing it. The film ...