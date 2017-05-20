Time devoted to legislation has been declining

In the 11th Lok Sabha 5.28% of the total time was lost due to interruptions

I have expounded in such great detail on the history of representative government for a specific purpose. It is to underline the fact that if prominent legislators of pre-Independence days with limited powers could have done so much, how much more can be done by our MPs, MLAs and MLCs of today. Our modern-day legislators must recognise that the Constitution of India places our Parliament and Assemblies at the centre of governance and conceives them as the primary instrument of good governance and socio-economic change. The job of a legislator is a 24x7 responsibility. Legislators ...

Pranab Mukherjee