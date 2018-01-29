Time to leave 'Padmaavat' cause: SC nixes plea for deletion of some scenes

The on Monday said a time comes when one must rest the cause one is fighting for as it rejected a petition seeking to delete some of the controversial scenes from Bollywood film "Padmaavat".

"A point has come... you must leave this cause," Chief Justice Dipak Misra told advocate M. L. Sharma who was arguing for deletion of scenes which were not "conducive to harmony" in society.

Petitioner Sharma said that on November 20, 2017 the court had struck off six paragraphs of his petition as it felt that they were not conducive to harmony in society.

"This (the deletion of six paragraphs from the petition) does not mean that it can't be used anywhere," said the bench, also comprising Justice A.

M. Khanwilkar and Justice D. Y. Chandrachud.

The top court by its November 20 order had said: "Pleadings in a court are not meant to create any kind of disharmony in the society which believes in the conceptual unity among diversity."

Recalling the order which read "...what has been struck off by this court should not be used otherwise", Sharma said what could not survive in his petition in written form can't be there in the film.

Sharma told the bench that right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Constitution's Article 19(1) was available to rich and mighty represented by well-known lawyers.