Time to reimagine how we build our new institutions

Sir, I rise in support of the passage of the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Amendment) Bill. It gives me special pleasure to speak on this particular Bill because the inspiration for Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research is actually Prof C N R Rao. He is the son of my home city, Bengaluru, my home district, Kolar, originally and he is also a Bharat Ratna. If you think about our state, the glorious state of Karnataka, and its contribution, it has given Bharat Ratnas to Visvesvaraya, C N R Rao and there are also others in the field ...