Timeline of the Aircel-Maxis case

March 2006: Malaysian firm Maxis Communication buys 74% stake in Aircel

May 2011: C Sivasankaran, founder of Aircel, filed a complaint with the CBI alleging that he was coerced to sell the stake to Maxis

October 2011: CBI files First Information Report against Maran brothers, Maxis owner T Ananda Krishnan and others. Conducts raide in Dayanidhi Maran's house

February 2012: Enforcement Directorate registers money laundering case against Maran brothers in connection with alleged illegal gratification related to the deal

November 2012: Supreme Court asks Indian High Commission in Malaysia to extend full cooperation to CBI in its probe into the deal

July 2013: Supreme Court asks CBI to bring the probe in to a logical conclusion, as a year has passed after registration of the case

August 2014: CBI files chargesheet against the Maran brothers and six others including T Ananda Krishnan and four companies including Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd

October 2014: CBI Special Court on 2G Spectrum case summoned the Maran brothers and six others to the Court

December 2014: ED questions Maran brothers in Aircel-Maxis laundering case

April 2015: Enforcement Directorate issued an order under PMLA attatching assets worth Rs 742 crore of Dayanidhi and Kalanithi Maran

January 2016: ED files charge sheet against Maran brothers and others on money laundering case

September 2016: Special Court issued open ended non-bailable warrants against Ananda Krishnan and another official

January 2017: Supreme Court restrains selling or trading the 2G Spectrum licences of Aircel, putting Aircel-RCom deal on hold

January 2017: 2G court discharges and others accused in Aircel-Maxis case