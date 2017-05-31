Timing of 'rift' between Kumble and Kohli not right, says Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary opener, however says that captain, coach will not always be on same page

Amid speculation of a rift between and Anil Kumble, former captain today said it is impossible for a captain and coach to always be on the same page on all cricketing issues.



"You will never have situation, where a captain and a coach will always be on the same page. It cannot happen because the coach is invariably somebody who has played in an earlier generation, so their attitude will always be slightly different," Gavaskar said at the Aaj Tak Salaam 2017.



The legendary opener also feels that coach is one who should have a long term vision.



"I don't think this should be taken seriously, this kind of discussion is in fact healthy. Coach should be somebody who is good for Indian He should have a vision for Indian which would carry Indian forward for the next 8 to 10 years," Gavaskar said.



Gavaskar also questioned the veracity of reports.



"I'm not sure whether these reports of a rift between Kumble and Kohli are true or not but the timing of this is certainly not right. We have got such a big game, which would decide how the Indian team would do in the tournament" he said.



"Off days, when there is no happening, are the ones Indian team dreads the most, that is when such reports come out because there is no actual to cover," Gavaskar had his tongue firmly in cheek.



The veteran however sidestepped the a query where he was asked as to how a rift like this should be handled.



"It is hard for me to say how it should be resolved. I hope better sense prevails because nobody is bigger than the game and I think Indian has got to be No 1 priority. We can all differ on how that but as long as our heart beats for Indian cricket, I think we should encourage," he said.



Gavaskar was all praise for Kumble's track record as a coach.



"Kumble has done a very good job as coach. I am simply going by the results and when you go by the results of last year, you can say he has done nothing wrong."



Gavaskar hopes that the Advisory Committee (Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman) would be able to speak to the skipper and coach.



"Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman - these three are legends of the game - these three have played with Anil and they will get the respect and will be heard by both Virat and Anil.



"These three have nothing but the interest of Indian at heart. In case there's any truth in the matter, I think that should be the way forward."



Looking at India's performance in the two warm-up matches, they should be able to defend their Champions Trophy title.



"I think India's bowling is slightly better than batting," said Gavaskar.

Press Trust of India