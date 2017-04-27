Tired of taxi mafia: Petition seeking Ola, Uber in Goa goes viral. Read it

An e- demanding that Chief Minister facilitate the entry of and cab services in Goa, one of the top destinations in the country, has gone viral.

Tired of Goa's taxi mafia, an NRI of Goan origin Mahesh Sardesai has started the which has been signed by 3,839 supporters in a matter of a few hours.

The Canada-based techie in his has petitioned Parrikar, to allow and services in to boost the coastal state's economy, which Sardesai says is being choked by high-priced taxi services, scruffy taxi drivers, boost employment and ease traffic congestion.

" is the backbone of Goa's economy and tourists across the world and India are used to services like and Uber, it's time to allow them to operate in Goan taxi drivers never use the taxi meters required by law and charge exorbitant rates for their services," Sardesai said in his uploaded on change.org.

A section of of Goa's 7,000 odd tourist taxis and the drivers who man them, have often been accused of over-charging, intimidating and operating in an unregulated environment.

Several attempts by the state government to install and implement a fare-meter system have failed, even as members of taxi lobby have also attacked tour coach buses ferrying foreign tourists, accusing tour operators of depriving them of business.

Some years back, a flare-up between a Russian travel operator and a local taxi owner resulted in the murder of the latter, sparking hostilities between locals and Russian tourists, who account for a large chunk of the half million foreign tourists who visit the state every year.

taxi services were introduced in in 2014, but were soon stopped by the state transport department following protests by local taxi operators.

Sardesai now wants Parrikar and elected representatives not to succumb to pressure from the taxi operator lobby this time round.

"We request that our elected representatives provide improved alternative which encourages innovation and competition instead of our broken taxi system and not to give in to the voice of taxi thugs looting tourists and Goans," the states.

The has found support from denizens of as well as NRIs, tourists and even from the student community in

"I am a student of BITS (Birla Institute of Technology and Science) We end up paying unreasonable prices even while travelling short distances. And because they have a monopoly we are left with no option. The competition will only benefit the common citizen," says Khyati Jain.

"Time to end the private taxi monopoly plaguing Goa! It's just ridiculous that the government is still putting up with this system in and leaving people with no choice at all," says Delano Furtado, a Mumbai-based lawyer.

is a major beach destination in the country and attracts over four million tourists every year.



Dear Manoharbhai,

is the backbone of Goa's economy and tourists across the world & India are used to services like OLA/UBER, it's time to allow them to operate in Besides, Goan taxi drivers never use the taxi meters required by law and charge exorbitant fares for their services. Here are benefits:

Boost to Tourism

Cheaper commuting for all with no return fare

Less cars in crowded cities - easier parking

Shared will reduce traffic congestion

Easy to calculate fare based on GPS - no surprises

Cashless payment with online receipt for every transaction

Taxes paid directly to govt. increasing tax collection

Its upto the driver to find the best route

Gainful employment of sincere drivers

Instant decision to Taxi hire saves time

Don't have to keep driver waiting/circling in city

Old/young/designated drivers forced to drive have alternative - less accidents

School kids can be dropped/picked up for school/tuition through shared ride system

Automatic GPS based tracking system provides better security

Instant feedback to customer service regarding experience

Immediate and automatic update on driver rating based on feedback

Prompt refunds if applicable

Eco-friendly -reduces pollution - less no. of cars owned

We request that our elected representatives provide improved alternative which encourages innovation and competition instead of our broken taxi system and not to give in to the voice of Taxi drivers looting Tourists and Goans. At least allow online taxi due to LACK of proper public transport system.

Please sign this so our honorable CM can look into the matter.