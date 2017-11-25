Tirthak Saha, the man who powered his way to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

College admissions can be a nightmare for teenagers fresh out of school in India, and more so if you’re competing for a seat in a college at the coveted Delhi University. With dreams of a bachelor’s in astrophysics in his eyes, Tirthak Saha experienced this nightmare after he couldn’t secure a seat at the university. Usually, at this point, all that one can see ahead is a bleak future.

Nearly eight years ago, Saha could not have imagined that his name would be listed among the world’s brightest minds and most influential businessmen. All of 25, Saha ...