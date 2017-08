(TTD) which governs the famous hill shrine of on Monday deposited 2,780 kg of gold with (SBI) under long term deposit scheme.

The certificates for the gold deposit was handed over by Amaravathi Circle Chief General Manager Mani Palvesan to the Financial Advicer and Chief Accountants Officer Mr. O. Balaji, PRO Ravi said.

would get an interest of 2.5 per cent on the long term gold deposit made for 12 years under Gold Monetisation Scheme, he said.