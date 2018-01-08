TMC leader felicitates 14,000 Hindu priests in Bengal's Birbhum

A of on Monday organised a massive "Brahmin and Purohit Sammelan" (a Brahmin convention) in town of district, a move seen by the opposition to arrest consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the party.

The day-long sammelan is organised by party's district president, in his home district.

Mondal said the convention aims to highlight "misintepretation" of religion by the and discuss what religion stands for.

" religion is being misinterpreted by the Today we will discuss the real meaning of Hindu religion," told reporters.

A source in the ruling party said around 12,000-14,000 Hindu priests are attending the meet that started around 12.30 pm on Monday.

The priests will be felicitated with a copy of the Gita, shawl and pictures of Sarada Maa and Ramakrishna, he said.

The saffron party has accused the leadership of practicing "soft hindutva" to stop voters from uniting under the

They have been quoting Mamata Banerjee's recent visit to island to take stock of arrangements for the January 14 Makarsankranti festival in support.

"The so-called secular leaders are practicing Hindutva because they are well aware that Hindus are uniting under the They have realised that they will no longer be able to win elections by appeasing Muslims," state said.