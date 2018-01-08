TMC leader felicitates 14,000 Hindu priests in Bengal's Birbhum

A senior leader
of Trinamool Congress
on Monday organised a massive "Brahmin and Purohit Sammelan" (a Brahmin convention) in Bolpur
town of Birbhum
district, a move seen by the opposition BJP
to arrest consolidation of Hindu votes in favour of the party.
The day-long sammelan is organised by party's Birbhum
district president, Anubrata Mondal
in his home district.
Mondal said the convention aims to highlight "misintepretation" of the hindu
religion by the BJP
and discuss what the Hindu
religion stands for.
"The Hindu
religion is being misinterpreted by the BJP.
Today we will discuss the real meaning of Hindu religion," Mondol
told reporters.
A source in the ruling party said around 12,000-14,000 Hindu priests are attending the meet that started around 12.30 pm on Monday.
The priests will be felicitated with a copy of the Gita, shawl and pictures of Sarada Maa and Ramakrishna, he said.
They have been quoting Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee's recent visit to Sagar
island to take stock of arrangements for the January 14 Makarsankranti festival in support.
"The so-called secular leaders are practicing Hindutva because they are well aware that Hindus are uniting under the BJP.
They have realised that they will no longer be able to win elections by appeasing Muslims," BJP
state president Dilip Ghosh
said.
