TMC presses EC for simultaneous bypolls to LS, assembly seats

A delegation today the Commission demanding holding of simultaneous by-elections in one and two assembly constituencies in in "greater public interest".



The vacancies were caused due to the resignation of Manas Bhunia, from Sabong, on July 24 this year and the death of Noapara Madhusudan Ghosh on August 18. Sultan Ahmed, who represented Uluberia seat, died on September 4 this year.



The Commission has already announced the schedule for by- to a few seats in legislative assemblies of different states including Sabong inMPs Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee today the Commission and submitted a memorandum asking it to hold simultaneous by-elections in the two assembly seats and one constituency."All these three vacancies were caused within July 24 to September 4, 2017, which is less than one and half months."In the fitness of the situation, all these three casual vacancies are required to be filled in simultaneously to allow the electorate of those constituencies elect their representatives and the sooner it is done it would not only be better for them, but also conform to the practised conventions," the memorandum says.To press for their demand, the TMC has referred to the vacancy caused by the demise of E Ahmed, member of parliament of Malappuram parliamentary constituency on February 1 2017, which was filled within 70 days through a by- on April 20.