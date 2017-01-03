TMC students' wing attack BJP office following Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here in the state capital was attacked by Trinamool (TMC) students' wing on Tuesday following the party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest in connection with Rose Valley chit-fund scam.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation in connection with this scam."I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have," Bandyopadhyay told ANI prior to entering the CBI office.

The Party earlier in the day termed the arrest of Bandyopadhyay as a political vendetta launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government against his political opponents.

Asserting that democracy is under grave threat under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, a furious West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the arrest of the MP was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre facing opposition post demonetisation.

Expressing her ire over Bandyopadhyay's arrest, Mamata said that she would fight the battle legally and seek justice from the court.