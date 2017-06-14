TN assembly starts amidst AIADMK infighting, bribe allegation against MLAs

Amidst infighting within the ruling party and allegations of bribery against its Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the 24-day session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday morning.

The key opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday called its MLAs to discuss the course of action to be taken on various issues including the allegations of bribery against ruling party MLAs, drought and its impact on agriculture and MBBS/BDS admission related issues.

A day before the session, a private news channel claimed that its sting operation showed legislators being paid right before the crucial confidence voting in the Assembly on February 18. As a result, V K Sasikala's trusted Edappadi Palaniswami-led cabinet took charge of the state. The issue will be brought up in the Assembly today.

leader K Ponmudi said that his party will also raise issues, particularly farmers' woes, drought and in the Assembly.

During the current session, state government is planning to table and pass the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill in the House, as stated by Finance Minister D Jayakumar in the GST Council meetings.

A Bill to replace the ordinance relating to the appointment of Vice Chancellors to State-run universities (Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017) is also expected to be tabled in the House this session.