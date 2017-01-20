TN CM Panneerselvam says he will inaugurate Jallikattu in a day or two

Chief Minister on Friday said an ordinance to allow would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any "obstacles" that come its way.

"After getting the assent of President tomorrow, an ordinance will be promulgated by our Governor to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," he said on his arrival here at the airport from Delhi.

Asked if he will inaugurate Jallikattu, Panneerselvam told reporters, "It will happen according to your wishes."

He said the President will reach Delhi only tonight after his visit to states.

"Tomorrow or day-after-tomorrow, the joyous news of ordinance will come. For sure will be held in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He said the ordinance will be promulgated in sync with the expectations of "not only people of but also people in other parts of the world".

"I am happy to tell you that the bulls will come out roaring from the vaadi vaasal (the traditional entrance for bulls in the arena) in tune with the expectations of agitating students and youngsters," he said.

Answering a question related to the proposed ordinance vis-a-vis any possibility for a ban, he said, "Everything is done on faith, there is no scope for any such ban coming up."

He said the government will undertake all legal measures to handle related issues and remove any obstacles legally to facilitate the conduct of Jallikattu.