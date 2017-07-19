TN MLAs pay doubled to Rs 1.05 lakh, even as farmers protest in Delhi

The government today almost the and allowances of MLAs, taking their new pay packet to Rs 1.05 lakh per month.



As per the announcement made by Chief Minister in the state assembly, the and allowances of legislators had been raised from the existing Rs 55,000 to Rs 1,05,000 per month, an increase of 90.91%.



He was responding to the representations made by legislators, including S Pandi and former MLAs, seeking a in and pension.Speaker P Dhanapal said he could see happiness was writ large on the face of all cutting across party lines. He was happy too about the increase.Allowances for the chief minister, ministers, the speaker, deputy speaker, the Leader of the Opposition and the government chief whip were also increased with (retrospective) effect from July 1 this year.Similarly, 'MLA Constituency Development Scheme' fund allocation was hiked to Rs 2.50 crore from the present Rs two crore from this year (2017-18), Palaniswami said.He said the fund could be used for initiatives, including laying roads, constructing additional buildings for schools and PDS outlets.Pension for former and members of the now defunct legislative council will be increased to Rs 20,000 from the present Rs 12,000.The chief minister also hiked the monthly pension for journalists to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 8,000 and allowance for the Assembly watch and ward staff as well.Giving the break up of MLA's pay hike, he said their would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 30,000.Similarly, the compensatory allowance will be Rs 10,000 from Rs 7,000 while telephone allowance has been revised to Rs 7,500 from Rs 5,000.The constituency allowance goes up to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000 and consolidated allowance to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,500.Vehicle allowance will be upwardly revised to Rs 25,000 from 20,000. The postal allowance will continue to be same at Rs 2,500.As regards the chief minister, ministers and speaker, their compensatory allowance will now be Rs 15,000 and expenditure allowance Rs 10,000 and constituency allowance Rs 25,000.The deputy speaker, leader of the opposition and chief government whip will get compensatory and constituency allowances on par with ministers, their expenditure allowance will be slightly lower at Rs 7,500.Family pension for kin of late will be hiked by Rs 10,000. They get 50% of the pension drawn by pensioner-legislators.The annual medical allowance (for retired MLAs) will be increased to Rs 25,000 from the present Rs 12,000.

